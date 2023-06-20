More than 100 evacuate following ammonia leak at a New Braunfels food processing facility

Firefighters respond to the scene of an incident.

Update: The evacuation was lifted just after 6:30 A.M. Tuesday. Residents are allowed to return to their homes.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An ammonia leak at a New Braunfels food production facility has forced the evacuation of more than 100 people.

The New Braunfels Fire Department says they were called late Monday to the New Braunfels Smokehouse production facility on North Guenther Avenue.

A large ammonia tank inside the building developed a small leak.

The fire department evacuated the facility along with some nearby homes and businesses within a 2/10’s of a mile radius as a precaution.

About 115 people were told to clear the area while the local haz-mat team assisted in stopping the leak.

No injuries have been reported and we will provide updates as they become available.