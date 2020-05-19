More than 2200 COVID-19 cases in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio Metro Health reports a total of 2,213 cases in Bexar County since the COVID-19 pandemic began. No new deaths were reported Monday evening, so the death toll remains at 63.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced Monday that Metro Health now has the capacity to test 3,000 people a day.
“That was a major benchmark that our Health Transition Team called for and we are a couple of weeks ahead of schedule,” said Nirenberg.
However, Metro Health has been testing about half that many people per day.
Seventy-seven coronavirus patients are hospitalized and 18 are on ventilators.
Nirenberg says the positivity rate, the percentage of positive cases compared to the number of those tested, is good. He says we have an ample supply of hospital beds and ventilators, and testing capacity has expanded, which puts San Antonio in a good position as more businesses start opening.
However, the mayor and Gov. Greg Abbott Monday urged people to continue social distancing, wearing masks and frequent hand washing.