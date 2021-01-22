More than 2500 new coronavirus cases, 17 additional deaths in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Local health officials reported 2,507 new cases of coronavirus cases Thursday and 17 additional deaths.
“We are clearly in the middle of a very deadly surge of coronavirus here in our community, so please continue to do your part to save the lives of your friends and family and neighbors and your own,”said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.
The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals is 1,419, which is about 35 percent of all hospital patients. Of those, 426 are in ICU and 255 are on ventilators.
Hospitals are doing all they can to make room for the rise in coronavirus patients. They’ve postponed elective surgeries that require overnight stays and additional hospital personnel have been brought in. Nirenberg says it’s not just a matter of having hospital beds available–they have to be staffed.
“We have, right now in our community, about 1,450 augmented staff from outside of San Antonio who are providing nursing assistance, respiratory assistance, etc.,” said Nirenberg.