More than 300 layoffs at UTSA because of COVID-19 impact on budget
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -More than 300 employees at the University of Texas at San Antonio have been notified that their jobs are being eliminated because of a projected $35.8 million shortfall caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It saddens me greatly that some of our valued colleagues will undergo a difficult disruption in their lives during an already challenging and uncertain time, especially now with the pandemic’s resurgence,” said President Taylor Eighmy in a letter posted on UTSA’s website. “While recognizing that UTSA’s overall workforce has always been dynamic in nature and fluctuates based on current needs, our FY 2021 budget-setting process involved focused efforts to preserve as many positions as possible within our workforce of 6,850 faculty, staff and student workers.”
Twelve vacant tenure-track faculty positions are being eliminated, and 69 non-tenure-track faculty members have been informed that they won’t be needed for the upcoming academic year. Eighmy says these instructors are hired on a semester-by semester basis, so they could be invited back at any point, based on need.
From a workforce of 2,650 A&P and classified staff, UTSA is eliminating 243 positions. That includes jobs in management, administrative and other professional positions, and 67 employees in skilled labor positions. In addition, 137 vacant staff positions are being cut.
“To those of you who will be leaving UTSA, I am truly sorry. This is not your fault. I know you will go on to share your many talents and contributions with the world in many impactful ways, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you have given to our university,” said Eighmy. “Though the loss of some of our colleagues today is a painful result of the pandemic, we are well-prepared for the future and UTSA’s upward trajectory will not change.”
Affected staff will continue to be compensated by UTSA through August 31, 2020, and will maintain their benefits until then. The university is providing transitional support services and resources to assist affected employees in the weeks to come. In addition to receiving two months of compensation and benefits, they will receive a full reemployment package that includes 13 weeks of one-on-one personalized job coaching as well as access to an online job search training program and weekly webinars.