More than 4,000 CPS customers without power after morning storms

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A round of early morning storms knocked out power for more than 4,000 CPS Energy customers.
The electric company said they are working to resolve 155 outages caused by lightning strikes and other weather-related factors.
⛈(11 AM)⛈
Today’s storms not only brought heavy rain but also frequent lightning. Currently, crews are working to resolve 155 weather-related outages affecting 4,200 customers.
Here’s an example of a weather-related outage, which lightning is suspected of striking this unit. pic.twitter.com/DNN8xW1kYR
— CPS Energy (@cpsenergy) August 5, 2021
⛈(11 AM)⛈
Today’s storms not only brought heavy rain but also frequent lightning. Currently, crews are working to resolve 155 weather-related outages affecting 4,200 customers.
Here’s an example of a weather-related outage, which lightning is suspected of striking this unit. pic.twitter.com/DNN8xW1kYR
— CPS Energy (@cpsenergy) August 5, 2021
The National Weather Service said a “gray, soggy day” is expected for the bulk of Thursday as storms linger over South Central Texas.
The wet weather is expected to taper off through Friday leading to a weekend full of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-90’s.
11:15a – Storms continue throughout South Central Texas late this morning. Expect a gray, soggy day to continue, something we will certainly take on what is typically the hottest time of the year. #txwx pic.twitter.com/auJVBNBt2S
— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) August 5, 2021
11:15a – Storms continue throughout South Central Texas late this morning. Expect a gray, soggy day to continue, something we will certainly take on what is typically the hottest time of the year. #txwx pic.twitter.com/auJVBNBt2S
— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) August 5, 2021