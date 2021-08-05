      Weather Alert

More than 4,000 CPS customers without power after morning storms

Katy Barber
Aug 5, 2021 @ 11:42am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) —  A round of early morning storms knocked out power for more than 4,000 CPS Energy customers.

The electric company said they are working to resolve 155 outages caused by lightning strikes and other weather-related factors.

The National Weather Service said a “gray, soggy day” is expected for the bulk of Thursday as storms linger over South Central Texas.

The wet weather is expected to taper off through Friday leading to a weekend full of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-90’s.

