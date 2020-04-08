More than 500 coronavirus-related cases in San Antonio, 20 deaths
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The number of COVID-19 cases in San Antonio and Bexar County and 20 fatalities. Fifty coronavirus patients are in intensive care, and 41 are on ventilators.
Two of the deaths occurred at Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, which has seen a total of ten among its residents. More than 70 residents and employees at the center have tested positive for COVID-19.
The mayor stressed the importance of people with the novel coronavirus self-isolating, and if that’s not possible, he asks that you call the city’s COVID-19 hotline and ask for assistance.
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff also talked about the rise in domestic violence. Fifty requests for protective orders are pending, and Wolff asked that families be nice to each other during this stressful time.