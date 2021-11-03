More than 600 jobs available at Seguin and New Braunfels joint job fair next week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There will be more than 600 jobs up for grabs next week at a joint regional job fair with the cities of Seguin and New Braunfels.
The job fair will take over the Seguin Coliseum at 950 South Austin Street on November 10 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Event officials say 40 employers will be on site conducting interviews for a wide variety of positions and Workforce Alamo Solutions will be on-site to help job seekers create or edit resumes, help conduct job matching, employment counseling and other services.
“The region is experiencing a need for labor, and we thought it would be a good idea to have another job fair after school was in a session to assist seasonal job seekers in finding opportunities that are available within our region,” said Holly Malish, Interim VP of Economic Development for the New Braunfels EDC.
Participating employers include Alamo Colleges Central Texas Technology Center, Alamo Group (TX) Inc., Altra Industrial Motion, Caterpillar, CGT U.S. Limited, Comal ISD, Community Council of South Central Texas, Detex, Farmers Insurance, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, GVEC, Hexcel Corporation, Minigrip, Navarro ISD, Oehlke CPA, PLLC, PNC Bank, Republic Plastics, Tinker & Rasor, Tyson, and more.