More than 7,300 Texas coronavirus cases, 140 deaths

Dennis Foley
Apr 6, 2020 @ 2:35pm
Texas Governor Greg Abbott provides an update on the coronavirus outbreak and the state's handling of the potential spread of the disease on Feb. 27, 2020. Photo: Office of the Governor of Texas

CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Monday more than 7,300 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state.

Of the 85,357 people tested in the state, the governor said 7,319 people have tested positive, 1,153 people have been hospitalized and 140 people have died.

The governor said the state has been actively working to procure personal protective equipment for healthcare workers in the state.

So far, Abbott said the government has been able to obtain 2.7 million gloves, 170,000 gowns and 7,500 coveralls.

Additionally, the state government has acquired 2.5 million masks in the past 24 hours and will be receiving another 3 million masks in the near future.

