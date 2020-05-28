More than $93 million in federal funds for VIA
Photo: VIA Metropolitan Transit Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Senator John Cornyn has announced that VIA Metropolitan Transit has been awarded a federal grant of 93-point-2-million-dollars to continue operating through the COVID-19 crisis.
The money from the CARES Act will pay for costs involved in responding to and recovering from the public health emergency. The funds will provide for the upkeep and operation of buses and facilities, fund paratransit operations, and support continued transportation services throughout the San Antonio area.
The transit system suspended fares for buses, VIAtrans, and VIA Link on-demand service during the coronavirus pandemic, but company plans to start collecting fares again Monday, June 1.
Despite the $93 million-plus dollars, the financial future looks gloomy with VIA facing a shortfall of more than $126 million over the next five years.
Officials are contemplating cutting bus routes, reducing staff and postponing capital spending, which would affect the VIA Reimagined plan.