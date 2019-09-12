More trouble for Cibolo mayor
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA NEWS) -The mayor of Cibolo has been arrested again.
Stan “Stosh” Boyle turned himself in Thursday morning on charges of Aggravated Perjury and Tampering with Government Documents with Intent to Defraud.
While not going into details of the case, which was handled by the Texas Attorney General’s Office, Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke told KTSA News that Boyle’s bond was set at $10,000 on each charge and he was released from custody Thursday.
Boyle was previously arrested in July on a charge of tampering with records. Last month, the Cibolo City Council voted to allow Boyle to remain as mayor amid questions about a 1998 drug conviction.
A statement from the City of Cibolo says the information has been passed to the city attorney’s office.
“This is a legal matter between the Guadalupe County Grand Jury and Mayor Boyle. The City of Cibolo will continue operations as normal.”