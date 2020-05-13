      Weather Alert

More virus testing in Texas prisons, Houston furloughs 3,000

Associated Press
May 13, 2020 @ 4:41am

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas is starting widespread coronavirus testing in state prisons where at least 30 people have died.

The announcement Tuesday came one day after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott also ordered widespread testing in Texas nursing homes.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says more than 1,700 prisoners have tested positive.

Also on Tuesday, Houston’s mayor announced the city will furlough about 3,000 workers as the economic shut down and unsteady oil prices takes a financial toll on the nation’s fourth-largest city.

