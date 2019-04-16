More wretched weather to visit San Antonio late Wednesday, early Thursday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The quick sweep of storms Saturday may have just been an appetizer for the potential stormy entry to visit the San Antonio and Austin areas Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service says the biggest threat in the storm will be large hail, especially in the Hill Country, along with a moderate chance for strong winds.

Forecasters say a cold front associated with an upper level low will combine with moist air from the Gulf of Mexico to produce showers and thunderstorms across the region from Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning.

The earliest storms are expected to form over the Edwards Plateau and Hill Country between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Those storms could produce hail larger than golf ball size.

Those storms are expected to merge into a line of storms and approach the Interstate 35 corridor between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. They will then move east across the coastal plains Thursday morning.

Forecasters say there is a chance for one or two tornadoes from this storm, especially through sunset Wednesday evening.

Stay tuned throughout the day Wednesday on San Antonio’s Severe Weather Station, 550 KTSA and FM 107.1, for the latest forecasts and right here on KTSA.com for any breaking weather developments.