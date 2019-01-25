Morgan’s Wonderland is holding a job fair

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio’s ultra-accessible theme park for people of all ages and abilities is planning for the 2019 season.

Jessica Lizardo at Morgan’s Wonderland says they’re holding a job fair.

“It will held here at Morgan’s Wonderland, in our events center Friday, January 31st from 10 until 2 and Saturday, February 1st, from 11 to 3.”

Morgan’s Wonderland is designed with special needs individuals in mind and built for everyone’s enjoyment.”

The park is accessible for everybody. No matter their age of physical requirements.

Lizardo says for people who work at Morgan’s Wonderland, it’s an extremely rewarding experience. So they’re looking for passionate people who want to share in their mission.

If you’re interested, apply online and set up an interview appointment by following this link.