Morgan’s Wonderland to remain closed for the season
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The coronavirus is forcing a one of a kind attraction on San Antonio’s Northeast side to remain closed for the remainder of the season.
Morgan’s Wonderland Founder Gordon Hartman calls the decision to remain closed for the rest of the year “truly heart wrenching”.
“COVID-19 says ‘stay apart,’ while Morgan’s Wonderland says ‘come together. We’re different because of our emphasis on inclusion, so we’re erring on the side of caution in deciding to close for the 2020 season.”
Hartman made the announcement in a YouTube video.
The fully inclusive park has been closed since March 14th and Hartman says the well being of their guest and employees are of paramount importance.
“Many of our guests who come from all over the world are medically-fragile and can’t risk potential exposure to the coronavirus.”
The closure includes Morgan’s Inspiration Island splash park.
Hartman says closing the non-profit parks will mean a loss estimated at more than $1.3 million.
He promises the park will reopen as soon as it’s safe to do so.
“At Morgan’s Wonderland, we never say goodbye. We always say….see you soon.”