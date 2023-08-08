Morning armed robbery crime spree in West, South San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are searching for two men in a white Hyundai who carried out armed robberies at six locations.

Police say some of the robberies appear connected, but did not have details as to how or why.

Victims were robbed along Vance Jackson Road, Buena Vista Street and South Josephine Tobin near Alexander Avenue around 5 a.m in West San Antonio.

Another group of robberies took place in South San Antonio around 7 a.m. with the robbery of a Mexican restaurant on Sommerset Road near Fenfield Avenue.

Some minutes later a construction site was hit on Cascade Parkway and Yarrow Boulevard.

Police report the men drove up in a car, demanded wallets and drove off in white Hyundai.

The final victim was held up while pumping gas at a 7/11 at West Hildebrand and Catalina Avenue.

A search by police after the robberies proved fruitless.

SAPD even brought in a helicopter to search overhead that did not yield results.

Both suspects remain on the loose.