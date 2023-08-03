Moses Rose’s Hideout owner takes buyout, visitor center plan moves ahead

Chain link fence being installed at the Alamo, June 3, 2020-Photo-Courtesy of the Alamo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Alamo gets its expanded visitor center and the owner of a long-time bar gets a deal.

All hands are happy Thursday as owners Vince Cantu and Elizabeth Harwood Cantu agree to sell their property to the Alamo Trust so a grand new visitor center can be built.

News of the deal broke with a release from Alamo Trust proclaiming they reached a “successful mediation and agreement” on a purchase price, which also ended the eminent domain process.

The Cantu’s will be out of the property by August 15, a date that does not interfere with the schedule of the visitor center construction to get underway.

KSAT 12 reports Moses Rose’s Hideout on East Houston Street is located near the edge of the new visitor center’s footprint.

The proposed Alamo Visitors Center and Museum is part of the $400 million dollar redesign of Alamo Plaza.

The Alamo Trust, Texas General Land Office, and the City of San Antonio in the redevelopment plan for the area.

The back and forth between the Cantu’s and the Alamo Trust was rancorous at times, with Vince Cantu initially saying he wanted upwards of $17 million for the property. The Trust countered with an appraisal tabbed at below $2 million dollars.

While the Trust began eminent domain preceding’s, Cantu called into question the appraiser’s formula for the property’s value. Cantu also said the city didn’t have the power to take the land through eminent domain.

Finally, it appears the Cantu’s accepted the city’s last and final offer of more than $5 million dollars, though either side is giving a total.