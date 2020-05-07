      Weather Alert

Most new COVID-19 patients in NY not working, older: survey

Associated Press
May 7, 2020 @ 5:41am

By KAREN MATTHEWS, MARINA VILLENEUVE and MICHAEL HILL undefined
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says most COVID-19 patients coming into New York hospitals are not working and not traveling daily and tend to be older than 50.

The governor released a survey that found retirees accounted for 37% of hospitalizations during the survey period and another 46% were unemployed.

Almost three-quarters were 51 years or older.

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says rising coronavirus infection rates outside of the New York metropolitan area show that other states may be reopening too quickly.

TAGS
Coronavirus New York
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost