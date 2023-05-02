‘Most wanted’ fugitive accused in 2 sexual assaults arrested, SAPD

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of giving underage girls alcohol and drugs before raping them is now in the Bexar County jail.

KSAT-TV reports 48-year-old Baltimar Carlos was arrested Monday night as one of the San Antonio Police Department’s most wanted fugitives.

Investigators say two girls skipped school in October 2021 and ran across Carlos as they tried to run away from police and officials with the Edgewood Independent School District. The girls ended up at an apartment complex, and that is where they first ran into Carlos, a stranger at the time.

Police say Carlos talked the girls into getting in his car before he ended up buying alcohol and giving it to the girls, along with methamphetamine.

Investigators say Carlos sexually assaulted the girls in the car after they passed out. The suspect later dropped the girls off at an apartment complex, where they called for help.

Records show Carlos has a criminal history dating back to 1991. He is now charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and evading arrest.