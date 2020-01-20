      Weather Alert

Mostert lifts 49ers to Super Bowl with 37-20 win vs Packers

Associated Press
Jan 20, 2020 @ 3:54am

By JOSH DUBOW AP Pro Football Writer

Raheem Mostert rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns to make quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo mostly a spectator, Nick Bosa harassed Aaron Rodgers from the start and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 37-20 for the NFC championship.

The 49ers advanced to their first Super Bowl in seven years and will play the Kansas City Chiefs in two weeks in Miami for the championship.

Aaron Rodgers threw for  326 yards but the Packers lost the NFC title game for the third time since their last Super Bowl trip following the 2010 season.

TAGS
Green Bay Packers NFC Championship Game San Francisco 49ers
