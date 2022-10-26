Mother and son in critical condition following drive-by shooting near downtown San Antonio

Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 34 year old woman and her 16 year old son are in the hospital after they were shot in a drive-by Tuesday evening.

KSAT-12 reports that the shooting took place in the 800 block of Alametos, just North of downtown San Antonio.

The victims were outside their home when a blue Toyota Tundra rolled up and someone inside began shooting at the pair.

After firing 13 rounds, the driver took off. He didn’t get far as he crashed the truck into a home on Calaveras.

Police were able to take the driver into custody but they are still searching for a second possible suspect. Officers found a gun in the truck and another under a nearby bridge.

Meanwhile, the mother and son are at University Hospital where they are listed in critical condition.

The shooting is still under investigation.