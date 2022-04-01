      Weather Alert

Mother arrested after Boerne rollover accident that ejected 3 children, killing 1

Katy Barber
Apr 1, 2022 @ 12:37pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The mother of three children ejected from a vehicle during a rollover accident in Boerne has been arrested.

Officials said the driver, 27-year-old Alabama resident Kianna Adams, was arrested Thursday and charged with manslaughter, injury to a child causing serious bodily injury and injury to a child causing bodily injury.

The accident happened Monday around 2:15 p.m. on I-10 near mile marker 539 when a SUV lost control and rolled over multiple times.

An infant, a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old were ejected from the vehicle and police said the 4-year-old, identified as Star Adams, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Kianna and the two other children were transported to a hospital for their injuries.

Police said in a statement Monday that a preliminary investigation revealed the children may have not been properly strapped in to their child safety seats.

Adams remains in the Bexar County jail on a $225,000 bond.

