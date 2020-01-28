      Weather Alert

Mother sues San Antonio hotel for $1 million after ketchup bottle strikes son

Associated Press
Jan 28, 2020 @ 4:52pm

A mother is suing a San Antonio hotel for $1 million after her 2-year-old son suffered serious injuries when a glass ketchup bottle fell on his head from a fifth-floor balcony. Cassandra DeLa Cruz says her son Jacob Francisco suffered injuries to his neck, brain and other body parts Aug. 18, 2018, when the bottle struck him. The Jan. 10 lawsuit names Omni La Mansión Del Rio hotel, its Dallas-based parent, Omni Hotels & Resorts, and its owner, TRT Holdings of Irving, as defendants. The San Antonio Express News says Omni Hotels & Resorts hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

TAGS
Downtown San Antonio Omni HOtels and Resorts Omni La Mansión Del Rio San Antonio
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP