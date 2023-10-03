KTSA KTSA Logo

Motorcycle officer escorting funeral procession hurt when cut off by driver

By Don Morgan
October 3, 2023 6:59AM CDT
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A motorcycle officer who was part of a funeral procession had to lay down his bike when he was cut off by a man in a car.

KENS 5 reports it happened at around 11:30 Monday morning.

The Bexar County Precinct 1 Deputy Constable was escorting the procession on West Malone at Charlotte when the man in the car cut him off.

The officer had to lay down his bike in order to avoid running into the car.

Police report the officer was brought to the hopital where he was treated for his inuries.

The driver who cut him off says he thought the procession was over as there were large gaps between the participating vehicles.

The officer’s name hasn’t been released.

The driver who cut into the funeral procession could be charged with with a Class “C” Misdemeanor.

