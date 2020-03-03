Motorcycle operator dies after being hit by tractor trailer on busy San Antonio highway
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A fatal crash on IH-10 near Foster Road stopped traffic for several hours Monday evening.
San Antonio Police report that a man was operating his motorcycle on 10 eastbound at around 6:30 P.M.
As he came upon slow moving traffic he hit his brakes and was struck from behind by a White Freightliner.
Three other vehicles were hit as well, causing one of them to roll over.
The rig jack-knifed, blocking eastbound traffic and the driver jumped out of the cab and ran away.
The motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will be released once his family is contacted.
Police are still looking for the driver of the tractor trailer who is facing several charges.
Witnesses tell police both the truck driver and the motorcycle operator were going to fast for traffic conditions.