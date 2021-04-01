Motorcycle operator killed in San Antonio after losing control and crashing into a home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A speeding motorcycle crashed into a North Side home early Thursday morning, killing one person and injuring another.
It was around 2:45 A.M. when the man operating the motorcycle lost control on Northampton Drive.
The bike hit a tree and some mailboxes before it slammed into the house.
The man and his passenger were thrown from the motorcycle. The operator was pronounced dead at the scene and the condition of the rider hasn’t been released.