      Weather Alert

Motorcycle operator killed in San Antonio after losing control and crashing into a home

Don Morgan
Apr 1, 2021 @ 6:33am
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A speeding motorcycle crashed into a North Side home early Thursday morning, killing one person and injuring another.

It was around 2:45 A.M. when the man operating the motorcycle lost control on Northampton Drive.

The bike hit a tree and some mailboxes before it slammed into the house.

The man and his passenger were thrown from the motorcycle. The operator was pronounced dead at the scene and the condition of the rider hasn’t been released.

 

TAGS
motorcyclist killed San Antonio
Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas