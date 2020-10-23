Motorcycle rider crashes into home on San Antonio’s Northeast side
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man riding a motorcycle has been killed after crashing into a Northeast side home.
Police say the man was riding well over the speed limit as he made his way down Delonte Road just after midnight Friday.
He crashed through the front door of the home, through a closet and into the kitchen.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the people inside the home were not injured.