Motorcyclist crashes after hitting dead dog on a highway in San Antonio
SA ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A dead dog is the cause of a crash that sent a motorcycle rider to the hospital.
It was just before 3 A.M. Thursday when a man traveling east on the Highway 90 access road when he hit a dead dog.
The man stopped to check for damage to his vehicle and that’s when he heard a loud crash.
He saw a man on a motorcycle hit the dead animal and lose control of his bike.
The man driving the car tells police the biker fell of his Harley and slid across the highway before slamming into a guardrail.
He was brought to University Hospital in critical condition with a severe head trauma. He was not wearing a helmet.