Motorcyclist dead after accident on I-10 W

Katy Barber
Jun 25, 2021 @ 4:05pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A motorcyclist was in a fatal single-vehicle accident on Interstate 10 on the northwest side Friday afternoon.

Officials said a motorcycle was found damaged on Interstate 10 W near the Vance Jackson neighborhood around 3 p.m. Friday. Police report the driver was found after tracking his phone to a grassy median between the highway and frontage road.

Police said the driver, a 33-year-old Hispanic man that has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident after sustaining fatal injuries.

