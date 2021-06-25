Motorcyclist dead after accident on I-10 W

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A motorcyclist was in a fatal single-vehicle accident on Interstate 10 on the northwest side Friday afternoon.
Officials said a motorcycle was found damaged on Interstate 10 W near the Vance Jackson neighborhood around 3 p.m. Friday. Police report the driver was found after tracking his phone to a grassy median between the highway and frontage road.
Police said the driver, a 33-year-old Hispanic man that has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident after sustaining fatal injuries.