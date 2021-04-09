Motorcyclist dead after crashing into pickup and getting struck by two cars in New Braunfels
Traffic cones
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a pickup truck and getting hit by two cars.
New Braunfels police say 38-year-old Russell Camp III collided with the truck around 5:45 Thursday afternoon near Highway 46 West at Oak Run Point. The impact caused Camp to veer into oncoming lanes of traffic where he was struck by two cars.
A Comal County Sheriff’s deputy nearby quickly arrived on the scene and started performing lifesaving measures on the motorcyclist, but Camp was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say he was wearing a helmet.
A 51-year-old woman who was driving one of the cars was taken to Christus New Braunfels Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
No charges are expected to be filed.