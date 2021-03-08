      Weather Alert

Motorcyclist injured in hit and run crash on San Antonio’s South Side

Don Morgan
Mar 8, 2021 @ 5:37am
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a hit and run crash on the city’s South Side.

At around 2:30 A.M. Monday, a man was steering his motorcycle into the driveway of his home on Hot Wells Boulevard when he was hit by another vehicle.

The driver didn’t stop, leaving the injured biker on the side of the road.

There’s no description of the vehicle that hit the biker. He was brought to Brooke Army Medical Center with a serious leg injury.

The driver who hit him will be charged with failing to stop and render aid.

 

