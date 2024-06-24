KTSA KTSA Logo

Motorcyclist killed after colliding with SUV on San Antonio’s Northwest Side

By Don Morgan
June 24, 2024 5:24AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man in his 30’s is dead after he was hit while riding his motorcycle on Babcock Road.

San Antonio police say they were called at around 9 p.m. Sunday by someone reporting a downed motorcyclist.

Officers were told the the motorcyclist was heading South on Babcock when he collided with a SUV as it pulled out of a parking lot.

The SUV driver reportedly told police they had looked both ways before leaving the parking lot but didn’t see the motorcyclist.

At this point police haven’t said who was at fault in the crash as they are still investigating.

The motorcyclist, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

 

 

