Motorcyclist killed in chain reaction crash in North Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One person is dead following a chain reaction crash on I-10.
It was around 10 P.M. Sunday when the driver of a car heading west near Old Fredericksburg Road in north Bexar County hit a motorcycle.
The impact threw the motorcyclist several hundred feet forward and when the driver who hit the biker slammed on the brakes, they were rear ended by another vehicle and then one vehicle came along and got involved in the crash.
The motorcyclist was killed and the other drivers were not hurt.
Police are investigating.