Motorcyclist killed in crash on IH-35 in Schertz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Schertz Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist and tied up traffic for several hours.

The crash happened at around 2 A.M. on IH-35 North at 3009.

Police tells KSAT-12 that a 53 year old man crashed his motorcycle into the back of an 18 wheeler that was being towed on the highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s name hasn’t been released.

Traffic is being redirected onto the access roads which is causing some major delays.

We will provide updates as they become available.