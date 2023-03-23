KTSA KTSA Logo

Motorcyclist killed in crash on IH-35 in Schertz

By Don Morgan
March 23, 2023 6:03AM CDT
Share
Motorcyclist killed in crash on IH-35 in Schertz
Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Schertz Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist and tied up traffic for several hours.

The crash happened at around 2 A.M. on IH-35 North at 3009.

Police tells KSAT-12 that  a 53 year old man crashed his motorcycle into the back of an 18 wheeler that was being towed on the highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s name hasn’t been released.

Traffic is being redirected onto the access roads which is causing some major delays.

We will provide updates as they become available.

 

More about:
Fatal crash
IH-35 North
Schertz

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio police arrest capital murder suspect
2

One injured when men kicked out of San Antonio bar return with guns and get into shootout with security guard
3

Residents who witnessed deadly dog attack on San Antonio's West Side reportedly receiving death threats
4

San Antonio man shot and robbed outside of his Northeast Side home
5

Trey Ware Quickie: Trump Won and You Know It!