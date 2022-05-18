      Weather Alert

Motorcyclist shot several times in Southwest Bexar County

Don Morgan
May 18, 2022 @ 5:53am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Deputies are looking for whoever shot a man who was riding a motorcycle Tuesday night.

FOX 29 reports the motorcycle rider was Luckey River and Luckey Pond in Southwest Bexar County at around 11 P.M.

Someone pulled up beside him and started shooting.

The man was hit 5 times.

He managed to get to his home and a neighbor called for help.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he is in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his chest.

Investigators believe it was a road rage incident and are going to homes in the area to see if any surveillance cameras captured the shooting.

 

