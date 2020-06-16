Motorist shot and killed while driving on San Antonio’s Northeast side
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A deadly shooting on the Northeast side is being investigated by the San Antonio Police Department.
Just after midnight Tuesday a man in a pickup was shot and killed by another motorist as he drove West on 1604 near Bulverde Road.
The pickup then crashed into an off-duty police officer’s vehicle. The officer’s car was parked as he was working traffic detail at a construction site. He wasn’t hurt and he did run to the pickup to help.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
A female passenger in the truck was sent to the hospital with injuries she suffered in the crash.
There was even more drama when the helicopter officers were using to search for the shooter had to make an emergency landing in the parking lot of the HEB on Bulverde. Nobody was injured.
Homicide detectives are still searching for the shooter.