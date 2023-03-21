KTSA KTSA Logo

Multi-agency training to take place at the Alamodome Tuesday evening

By Don Morgan
March 21, 2023 10:44AM CDT
Photo: Don Morgan/KTSA News

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There will be a large presence of first responders at the Alamodome tonight.

A joint training session involving the San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department will be conducted by the FBI San Antonio Division.

The City sent out a press release advising residents of the exercise.

Residents in the area of the Alamodome will see a lot of uniformed police officers, helicopters and emergency vehicles.

The City didn’t give the exact hours concerning when the exercise will start and end but did state it will take place during the evening hours.

