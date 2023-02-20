Multiple fires started at East Side home under arson investigation

Firefighters respond to the scene of an incident.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Nobody is hurt after two separate fires were started at a home on the East Side early Monday morning.

Crews got the call at around 4:15 a.m. and they encountered at least two fires burning at the house, one in the back and another on the side. Firefighters knocked down both fires quickly, but the home has extensive damage.

Now arson investigators want to know how the fires were started. A search is underway for clues, including surveillance video from nearby houses and rubble left at the scene.

This is a developing story and we will pass along more details when possible.