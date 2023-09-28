Multiple houses burned, nine people safe after fire on East Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Nine people have to find somewhere to go after a fire damaged or destroyed four homes on the East Side.

The San Antonio Fire Department says crews were met by the people outside when they arrived in the 1200 block of Florida Street.

Neighbors are getting credit for keeping the people safe as some went door-to-door alerting others about the spreading fire.

Investigators believe the fire started in the rear of a vacant home, and then started spreading. One of the three other homes was destroyed, along with the vacant home.

SAFD says the fire broke out after 5 a.m. Thursday, and knocking it down was difficult because the flames had plenty of time to get bigger and start spreading before crews could get there.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.