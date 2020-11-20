      Weather Alert

Multiple injured in shooting at Wisconsin mall

CBS News
Nov 20, 2020 @ 4:31pm

 

Multiple people were wounded in an “active shooter” incident Friday at a mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, the mayor’s office said in a statement. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.The suspect is currently at-large and 75 police officers were at the Mayfair Mall investigating, the mayor’s office said. “It will take time to provide additional, and perhaps, more accurate information, but information will be provided as it becomes available,” the statement said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates. 

