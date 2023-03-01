KTSA KTSA Logo

“Multiple officers” shot, standoff follows in Kansas City, Mo., police say

By CBS News
March 1, 2023 1:03AM CST
Share

 

“Multiple officers” were shot Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri, police there said, according to the CBS affiliate there, KCTV.

The gunfire led to a standoff at the scene, police added.

It occurred just after 9:30 p.m.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted that three officers were wounded. There was no word on their condition.

“We’ve been reminded too much lately in Kansas City how dangerous police work can be. I am praying for a full recovery for our three officers injured this evening and that everyone on duty gets home to their families safely,” he wrote.

KCTV reporter Betsy Webster tweeted that there was a “large presence of officers” at a local hospital and that the emergency entrance was blocked by crime tape:

She added that the head of the local police union was there and that “The mood, as you would expect, is tense.”

More about:
Kansas City
Police officers shot

Popular Posts

1

Teenager found shot to death in far West Bexar County
2

Medical Examiner identifies driver killed in crash on San Antonio's Northwest side
3

1 teen dead, another wounded in shooting near San Antonio playground
4

DPS video shows chase led by 15-year-old human smuggler suspect, 7 illegal immigrants arrested
5

Bexar County Offices closed Friday afternoon for active shooter training