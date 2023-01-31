Multiple people shot in Lakeland, Florida, police say

At least 10 people were injured in a drive-by shooting on Monday afternoon in Lakeland, Florida, police said.

They were still looking for the shooters as of 7 p.m., local time, Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said at a news conference, adding that they believed the shooting was targeted and not random.

Taylor said two people were in critical condition. An additional eight people had injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.

“This is something that doesn’t happen in Lakeland,” he said. “It actually saddens me to some extent that, we consider ourselves to be a small town situated between Tampa and Orlando, and when stuff like this happens, it just kind of hits home with me a little bit. Maybe we’re not a small town anymore.”

Taylor said the shooting happened at about 3:45 p.m., and that gunfire came from all four windows of a slow-moving Nissan.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.