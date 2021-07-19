Multiple people shot in series of attacks in Tucson, Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) – Police in Arizona say a series of attacks Sunday afternoon have ended with five people shot, including two fatalities, and two or three children missing.
Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus told news outlets that a 35-year-old man is accused of opening fire on an ambulance crew, shooting two paramedics.
Then, the suspect is accused of driving up to the scene of a house fire and shooting firefighters and neighbors trying to douse the flames.
One neighbor was shot and killed.
A firefighter and another neighbor were also shot.
A body was found in the burned home and two or three children who lived there are missing.
A police officer encountered the suspect and shot him. The suspect is in critical condition.