Multiple rounds of thunderstorms expected Friday, likely through weekend

By Christian Blood
March 14, 2024 4:32PM CDT
Single cloud produces rain.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is predicting a wave of thunderstorms for South Central Texas from Friday through Sunday.

Current weather models show the most active period for San Antonio being Friday with two waves of thunderstorms passing through during the afternoon and then evening. The biggest threats are large hail and occasional strong winds.

San Antonio, New Braunfels and much of the I-35 Corridor are at a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather. Areas to the north and west, including Fredericksburg, Kerrville and Uvalde, remain at a Level 1 risk.

Thunderstorms could be severe in some locations, and isolated flash flooding is also possible.

