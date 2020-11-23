      Weather Alert

“Multiple” stabbing in San Jose church leaves at least two dead

CBS News
Nov 23, 2020 @ 1:31am
San Jose, California — At least two people were killed and others seriously wounded Sunday night in a multiple stabbing at a church here. Police said there were no services going on at the time. They said “unhoused” people had been brought inside to get them out of the cold.

San Jose police tweeted around 8:47 p.m. that officers were responding to the Grace Baptist Church. It’s near the San Jose State campus, CBS San Francisco reports.

Mayor Sam Liccardo said at least two of the victims had died. He also said police had the suspect in custody.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the two community members who have succumbed to stabbing wounds in the attack at Grace Baptist Church downtown tonight,” he tweeted. “SJPD has arrested the suspect. Others are seriously wounded, & we keep them in our prayers.”

Video from the scene shows a large response by police and emergency vehicles.

