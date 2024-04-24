KTSA KTSA Logo

Murder charge filed against man in fatal shooting at illegal gambling house

By Christian Blood
April 24, 2024 1:10PM CDT
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting in January 2023.

Michael Gaitan, 30, is the prime suspect in the shooting death of Roland Garcia, 40, at a house investigators say was being used as an illegal gambling operation.

Police say Gaitan shot Garcia during a fight after the victim was accused of stealing money from one of the gambling machines the day before the shooting.

KSAT-12 reports Gaitan wanted someone to assault Garcia, and at one point the suspect put a gun in his jacket pocket before hitting Garcia with brass knuckles. As the fight got going, the gun fell out of Gaitan’s pocket, at which point Garcia tried to grab it. Police say Gaitan got to the gun first and shot Garcia. After the shooting, Gaitan and another person drove off.

The shooting happened January 26, 2023 at a home on the Southwest Side.

Gaitan is now facing a first-degree felony murder charge with bond set at $250,000.

