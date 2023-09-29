Murder suspect arrested after ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend shot in apartment

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend and killing him in her apartment is under arrest.

The San Antonio Police Department says Gustavo Garrido Jr, 20, was arrested Thursday in connection to the fatal shooting that happened on September 23, 2023.

Investigators say Jonathan Martinez was shot and killed after Garrido broke into the ex’s apartment and found him hiding in the bedroom.

Officers responded to the apartment in the 4800 block of Callaghan Road and soon after found the 22-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds. SAPD confirms Martinez was in a relationship with the 21-year-old woman living at the apartment.

KSAT-12 reports the woman had been getting phone calls from an unknown number earlier that night, and when she finally answered she spoke with Garrido. He reportedly threatened to show up at the apartment and kill both Martinez and the woman.

Police say later that night, Garrido showed up and killed Martinez after pushing his ex-girlfriend to the ground.

After Garrido was arrested, he was taken to the Bexar County Jail and charged with murder.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.