Murder suspect barricades himself in North Bexar County home with father’s body
Murder suspect Christian Rodriguez surrendered after barricading himself inside home on Whistling Acres with victim's body/Photo-BCSO.
UPDATE:
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -A man who barricaded himself in a North Bexar County home with his father’s body is charged with 1st degree felony murder.
Christian Rodriguez is accused of stabbing his father to death at the home on Whistling Acres. His bond has been set at $250,000.
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says a neighbor called deputies Monday afternoon to report there was a dead body inside the home. It’s not known how long the man had been dead, but the sheriff said it could have been several hours or days.
Deputies surrounded the home in a neighborhood near Bulverde Road at Highway 281 as negotiators talked Rodriguez into dropping the weapon from a second-story window before he went outside the home and surrendered.
