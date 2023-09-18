Murder suspect shot by police after chase crosses Bandera and Bexar counties

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man with a murder warrant out of Bandera County is recovering after a shootout at a Walmart location in Bexar County.

Deputies with the Bandera County Sheriff’s Office started the chase Saturday night around 9 p.m. before it ended on the Northwest Side.

Investigators say the suspect stopped at the Walmart store before opening fire on police in the parking lot.

Police say the suspect was hit once by gunfire, but then ran into the Walmart and fired multiple shots. Investigators say no injuries were reported as a result of the shots fired.

The suspect was later found in the parking lot and then taken to the hospital. At last check, the suspect was in stable condition.

Unknown is the suspect’s name, and also what murder he is allegedly connected to.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more information as soon as possible.