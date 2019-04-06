Murder suspect sought in San Marcos apartment complex shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Marcos police are looking for a 23-year-old man they say killed a 21-year-old man in an apartment complex parking lot Friday evening.

Police say they got a reporting of the shooting at around 6:35 p.m. at the Uptown Square Apartments between Aquarena Springs Drive and Interstate 35.

Several callers told police a man — later identified as Nicholas White of Manvel — had been shot in the parking lot and described the shooter as a black man standing a bit over 6 feet tall and was wearing a yellow shirt and light-colored shorts. He also had a sleeve tattoo and left the area in a silver SUV.

Officers and paramedics gave the victim first aid and took him to an area hospital where he would later die.

Police say a witness told them White had come to the apartment complex to buy drugs. While in the parking lot, the witness said they were confronted by the suspect, who then pulled out a handgun and shot the victim.

Police say they were able to use witness statements and surveillance video to eventually get the license plate information for the SUV that fled the scene, which was connected to An-drew Jones.

They went to his apartment complex on North Comanche Street, just blocks away from the Texas State University campus, where they watched the property.

Police say they were to pull several of his roommates away from the apartment to ask them questions. They also say they found the SUV parked in the complex’s parking garage, which they impounded.

Just after 5 a.m. Saturday, police say the San Marcos Hays County SWAT team evacuated some of the suspect’s neighbors and used explosive breaches to serve a search and arrest warrant.

Despite searching the apartment, police say they did not find Jones.

There is currently a warrant out for his arrest on a murder charge.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts are encouraged to call the San Marcos Police Department at 512-753-2306