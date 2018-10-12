Suspect arrested for drive-by shooting that killed East Side woman

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -Police have arrested a suspect in a drive-by shooting that left a woman dead in the city’s East Side.

A murder warrant was issued Thursday for 25-year-old Tyrend White just hours after 34-year-old Janice Crawford was killed.

Investigators believe the suspects in a gray and purple sedan were gunning after two teens who were outside the home on Coral Sunrise shortly after 11 Thursday morning.

Crawford, the mother of one of the intended targets, was shot when bullets pierced the home. She was rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Original Story

San Antonio police have issued a murder warrant for a suspect in a drive-by shooting that left a woman dead in the city’s East Side.

Police Chief William McManus doesn’t think 34-year-old Janice Crawford was the intended target Thursday morning.

“There were two young men sitting in the driveway in their mid teens. The car came up the street, turned around and started shooting,” said McManus.

He says the teens who were sitting in the driveway ran when bullets started flying.

“This was not a random event. These two individuals were targeted,” said McManus.

Some bullets went through the home on Coral Sunrise and Crawford was fatally wounded.

“She was inside the house when she was hit. She made her way outside and was found on the grass,” said McManus. He says Crawford’s son was one of the intended targets. She was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Police have identified 25-year-old Tyrend White as a suspect who was in the silver and purple sedan used in Thursday’s deadly shooting.

Police say if you see White, don’t approach him. Call 9-1-1 or call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP. That’s 210-224-7867.